Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors on the Passing of Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement from U.S Conference of Mayors President, Rochester Hills (MI) Mayor Bryan Barnett, on the passing of Brockton (MA) Mayor Bill Carpenter:

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter. A member of the United States Conference of Mayors since 1997, Mayor Carpenter served on our Community Development and Housing Committee and International Affairs Committee with distinction. He was a strong partner, colleague and dedicated public servant. He will be missed among our ranks.

"Our hearts are with Mayor Carpenter's family. We hope that the rich tapestry of his legacy and all that he did to strengthen his community can provide them with some comfort in the days ahead."

