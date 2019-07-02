Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors on Trump Administration's Decision to Drop Citizenship Question on Census

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement from U.S Conference of Mayors President, Rochester Hills (MI) Mayor Bryan Barnett, on the Trump Administration's announcement that the 2020 Census will not include a question on citizenship:

"The nation's mayors were pleased to learn today that the 2020 Census will move forward on time and without the addition of a question on citizenship. An accurate - and timely - Census is essential for the basic operation of cities across the country. As we have long maintained, every person counts.

"The decision to move forward with the 2020 Census now, without the citizenship question, ensures that local funding for essential services, including transit, housing, education and public safety, particularly for our most vulnerable communities, will not suffer from an inaccurate accounting. We look forward to the execution of a 2020 Census that reflects a true picture of cities both large and small."

