Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President and Columbia (SC) Mayor Steve Benjamin on the Supreme Court's Decision to Uphold President Trump's Travel Ban

"Joining 49 cities and counties large and small from across the nation, the Conference filed an amicus brief urging the Court to affirm the lower court decisions and to find the ban unconstitutional. In that brief we said that 'the anti-immigrant principles behind it, will cause irreparable harm to cities and counties across the United States' by undermining the trust and cooperation between local law enforcement and immigrant communities necessary to effectively detect terrorist activity and combat crime; harming businesses, educational institutions, and hospitals; limiting the labor pool; decreasing tax revenues; and dampening tourism.

"America's mayors are resilient and will do everything possible to mitigate the negative effect that will come from this ruling, oppose discrimination wherever we see it, and build inclusive cities that support the immigrants who come to them and contribute to their strength and vitality."

