WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President Columbia (SC) Mayor Steve Benjamin on the passage of the Opioid Crisis Response Act of 2018:

"We applaud the United States Senate for their 99-1 strong bipartisan vote approving the Opioid Crisis Response Act of 2018 (OCRA) last night.

"As President of the United States Conference of Mayors, on behalf of the nation's mayors of small, medium and large cities who fight for, work with and pray with millions of American families who have lost loved ones to the national opioid and drug overdose epidemic, we urge the House and Senate to come together now for a unified bill to be sent to President Trump immediately for signature."

About The United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/usmayors, or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/usmayors.

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors

Related Links

www.usmayors.org

