Statement by U.S. Conference of Mayors President Columbia (SC) Mayor Steve Benjamin on Trump Administration's Decision to Ban Bump Stocks

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by United States Conference of Mayors President Columbia (SC) Mayor Steve Benjamin on the Trump Administration's decision to ban bump stocks:

"America's mayors commend the Trump Administration and the U.S. Department of Justice for its decision announced today to remove bump stocks from our cities and our nation. This is an important day for public safety and for sensible gun safety policy.

"The Administration's final rule clarifies that bump-stock-type devices are machine guns and as a result, people who have them must either destroy them or turn them in to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms within 90 days after the final rule is published, which is expected on Friday.

"Following the horrific and deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, which occurred in Las Vegas 14 months ago, I drafted an ordinance to ban bump stocks in Columbia and our City Council adopted it unanimously. We put aside our differences in Columbia and worked for the common good. We are pleased that this now has happened in Washington."

