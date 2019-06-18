Statement by Weeksville Heritage Center on its Cultural Institutions Group Designation

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "While there are still many details to work out with the City, the Board, staff and I are thrilled to know that Weeksville Heritage Center has been designated a Cultural Institutions Group member," said Rob Fields, president and executive director of Weeksville Heritage Center. "There are so many people to thank: Mayor Bill De Blasio; Commissioner Tom Finkelpearl; Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams; NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson; NYC Council Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo; Council Members Robert Cornegy, Jr., Jimmy Van Bramer, Daneek Miller and all the members of the NYC Council's Black, Latino and Asian Caucus; as well as the Brooklyn members of the Cultural Institutions Group—Brooklyn Children's Museum, Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn Academy of Music, The New York Aquarium, and the Brooklyn Botanic Gardens—for their support."

The Historic Hunterfly Road Houses at Weeksville Heritage Center

Tim Simons, chairman of the Board of Trustees of Weeksville Heritage Center, added: "Our efforts to gain CIG status go back over a decade, and we're proud that this significant milestone in Weeksville's history has finally been achieved."

