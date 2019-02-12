Statement: Columbia (SC) Mayor Steve Benjamin on Passage of Background Check Legislation

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by United States Conference of Mayors President Steve Benjamin, Mayor of Columbia (SC), on the passage of Background Check Legislation (HR 8 and HR 1112):

"The House of Representatives took an historic and important step this week by passing two bills that will close significant loopholes in the background check system. The nation's mayors applaud the passage of the Bipartisan Background Checks Act and the Enhanced Background Check Act. These are bipartisan, sensible gun safety bills that will make our cities safer and in no way compromise gun owners' rights.

"The next step is the Senate. The U.S. Conference of Mayors urges Senate leaders to move quickly on these bills and pledges to do everything possible to secure their passage."

About The United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor.

