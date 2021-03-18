Statement from Aflac Incorporated on Georgia Voting Rights:

COLUMBUS, Ga., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Aflac will only support solutions that make voting easy and accessible for every eligible voter while maintaining the security and transparency of the voting process. As legislators in Georgia continue to debate these issues, we will remain actively involved in the process to influence positive results that are aligned with Aflac's long history of supporting fairness and justice. Aflac will not support legislation that fails to accomplish these goals."

