NEW YORK, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ – The below statement is from American Media, Inc. (AMI):
AMI is pleased that we reached an amicable resolution with Ms. McDougal today that provides both sides what they wanted as a result.
Ms. McDougal has always been free to talk about her relationship with President Trump — at least since her 2016 amendment of her contract with AMI — as her 90 minute interview with Anderson Cooper made clear. The settlement between Ms. McDougal and AMI entered into today provides that:
- Ms. McDougal will appear on the September 2018 cover of Men's Journal;
- Ms. McDougal will be the subject of a feature length article in the September 2018 issue of Men's Journal;
- AMI will publish five additional health and fitness columns by Ms. McDougal;
- AMI retains the right to publish articles about Ms. McDougal in the normal course of its journalism; and
- AMI is maintaining a financial interest in any re-sale of an exclusive on Ms. McDougal's personal story.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-from-american-media-inc-on-its-legal-settlement-with-contributor-karen-mcdougal-300632627.html
SOURCE American Media, Inc.
Share this article