MONTEREY PARK, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Annie Chao, mother of Alison Chao, provided by the Law Offices of Gregory E. Almas:

I am incredibly relieved that Alison has been found safe. My love for Alison is unconditional and unwavering. Alison is my only child and she means everything to me. I understand that there was a good samaritan who helped to escort her to the police and I specifically want to thank that person for their kindness.

A week ago, when I learned from the police that Alison was missing, I feared the worst. This has been an incredibly difficult time for my family and I, and I am really at a loss for words about how to express how I am feeling. I am committed to doing everything possible to help Alison move forward and heal in the days and weeks ahead.

I again want to thank everyone in the community who helped to search for Alison. I will forever be grateful to all of the volunteers who walked the hot streets putting up flyers, knocking on doors to check Ring cameras, and spreading the word through social media to help locate Alison.

I will continue to communicate with law enforcement authorities and I hope to have a better understanding regarding the circumstances surrounding Alison's disappearance very soon.

I have learned that we have a tremendous community that offered us an incredible amount of support. Sadly though, there is a great deal of misinformation that has been posted online regarding Alison and my family by a small number of people. I want to reiterate the request made by Alison's attorney, Emily Robinson, regarding those social media posts that contain uninformed opinions, speculation, and hurtful comments about me and my family. As Ms. Robinson stated, if you wish to help Alison, you will stop posting about this matter.

Alison is a young girl and her feelings about my divorce from her father are understandably complicated, but she has a family (both my side and her dad's side) that loves and adores her. She is incredibly talented, intelligent, and loving.

I will always do my best to protect Alison's interests, no matter the circumstances and regardless of the stones that may be thrown at me

Thank you again to all who assisted with finding Alison.

Sincerely,

Annie Chao

SOURCE Law Offices of Gregory E. Almas