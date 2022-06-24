STATEMENT FROM BLACK WOMEN'S LEADERSHIP COLLECTIVE ON SUPREME COURT DECISION OVERTURNING ROE V WADE

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court today overturned the 50-year precedent of Roe v. Wade, stripping women of the constitutional right to make her own reproductive health care decisions including having an abortion. The Black Women's Leadership Collective issued the following statement:

"Black women have fought and died for the freedom to control our bodies and our lives from slavery to segregation to the Supreme Court, yet today in an unprecedented move the Court stripped us of that basic freedom by overturning Roe v. Wade.

As half of the states in the country will now move to immediately ban abortion on top of extreme laws that criminalize women and doctors, we know that Black women, low-income women and other women of color who already face significant barriers to healthcare will be the most directly harmed. Specifically, states with large black populations like, Mississippi, Ohio, Michigan, South Carolina and Alabama, will be impacted immediately by severely limiting or banning access to abortion care.

This decision is devastating. Black women are standing together to make clear that we will not go back to a time when politicians controlled our bodies and our most personal health decisions. Reproductive freedom and the fundamental right to control our bodies are on the ballot in November along with protecting our right to vote and the health and safety of our communities. We are organizing, mobilizing, and leveraging our collective power in support of candidates who support our rights and will fight for the needs of our communities.

About The Black Women's Leadership Collective

The Black Women's Leadership Collective is a leadership and organizing hub for Black women's organizations, advocates, and supporters, utilizing the power of our collective efforts to support the nomination of the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. We are a collective of intergenerational, intersectional Black women leaders throughout the nation. Within our collective are organizational leaders, business leaders, political strategists, student leaders, faith leaders, tech leaders, labor leaders, pioneers in sports, music and entertainment, movement leaders and more.

To learn more about the Black Women's Leadership Collective please visit www.Blackwomensleadershipcollective.org .

