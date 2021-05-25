Statement From Cardinal Innovations Healthcare

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Although disappointed, we are mostly concerned about the health and wellbeing of thousands of our members who are Stanly County's most vulnerable residents – Medicaid recipients, the under- and uninsured, and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities and complex behavioral health conditions such substance use disorders.

Our highest priority during disengagement will be continuity of care for our members in Stanly County, and we are committed to working closely with Partners to make that happen. We also understand the importance of relationships that members and their families have with care coordinators and providers, and we will strive to maintain those relationships wherever possible.

We remain concerned that disengagement will cause disruptions to care and stress when these individuals and families are at high risk from the lingering effects of the pandemic and impending changes in the state's Medicaid system. In a few months, they will be forced to switch to an entirely new managed care plan.

Cardinal Innovations is proud of our work in Stanly County to improve health outcomes for members there. In response to county concerns, we made substantial improvements such as faster authorizations for care, faster service delivery and more network providers for children in foster care.

We remain fully committed to our members who live in Stanly County. They may be assured that we will continue to meet their needs until the disengagement process is completed.

