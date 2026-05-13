Statement from CREFC President & CEO Lisa Pendergast Regarding Kevin Warsh's Confirmation as Federal Reserve Chair

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) issued the following statement from Lisa Pendergast, President and CEO, on the confirmation of Kevin Warsh as Chair of the Federal Reserve:

"CREFC congratulates Kevin Warsh on his confirmation to lead the Federal Reserve. Chair Warsh brings valuable perspective at a critical moment for the U.S. economy. We look forward to working with him and policymakers to advance policies that promote a resilient and healthy commercial real estate finance system.

"Strong, transparent leadership at the Fed is essential to maintaining market stability and supporting economic growth. Federal Reserve policy has a significant and direct impact on commercial real estate finance, influencing interest rates, liquidity, prudential standards for lenders, and the availability of capital across CRE lending and securitization markets."

About CREFC

The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the over $6 trillion commercial real estate finance industry with a membership that includes more than 400 companies and 19,000 individuals. Member firms include balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers, rating agencies, and borrowers. For over 30 years, CREFC has promoted liquidity, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial real estate finance markets, and acted as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, playing a vital role in setting market standards and best practices, and providing education for market participants. For more information, visit www.crefc.org.

SOURCE CRE Finance Council