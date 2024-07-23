Statement from Emily Robinson, Attorney for Alison Chao

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is from Emily Robinson, attorney for Alison Chao:

"In May 2024, I was appointed as counsel for Alison Chao by the Superior Court of Los Angeles, in which the custody matter involving Alison is being adjudicated. My role as her court-appointed counsel is to recommend to the court what is in Alison's best interests.

We have an extremely competent judge who has thoroughly examined this case from inside out during the course of multiple court hearings that have occurred. Based upon my advocacy for Alison, in consultation with her medical professionals, along with evidence presented to the court, which has included testimony from both parents, the judge has made determinations that are solely in Alison's best interest, including awarding Alison's mother, Annie Chao, sole decision making authority regarding Alison's mental health and sole physical custody of her.

(This information is from the public record and does not represent a waiving of attorney/client privilege.)

This is a very complex situation that should not be in the public forum. It is being rendered even more damaging to Alison by misleading and inaccurate social media posts from third parties that have virtually no understanding of the facts. Upon being made aware of these posts, I have reported them to the social media companies on which they are hosted in the hopes that the companies will quickly act and take them down due to the inaccuracies contained therein. The posts are rife with misrepresentations and false statements and hindered the investigation into Alison's whereabouts and efforts by her family and the police to ensure her safe return.

It is imperative that this third-party interference end immediately so that this young girl's privacy is protected. The damage this is doing to her regaining any semblance of normalcy now that this is over cannot be overstated. The third-party posts from social media "influencers" relating to this case have been absolutely irresponsible and replete with false statements. As Alison's attorney, if you wish to help her, as you claim, you will stop posting about this matter."

