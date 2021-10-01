Statement from Excel Sports Management on Action Against Endeavor, Jim Murray, and Michael Stival

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Excel recently filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court seeking injunctive relief and damages from Endeavor for brazenly inducing two baseball agents currently under contract with Excel Sports Management to breach their employment agreements. Our action against Endeavor, a publicly traded company, is about preserving the integrity of the entire system of sports agents and their contractual obligations to their employers. As we explained in our lawsuit, Endeavor's conduct in this matter is egregious, and should be a cause for concern for its public shareholders. This is a precedent setting case that will have implications across the agent landscape. As such, the Major League Baseball Players Association has requested that this case be adjudicated under their arbitral system. Excel appreciates the union giving these claims the serious and expeditious attention they deserve. To that end, we will be withdrawing our lawsuit from court and concurrently filing a claim against Endeavor, Jim Murray and Michael Stival with the union as we continue to vigorously prosecute our claims within their arbitral system.

SOURCE Excel Sports Management