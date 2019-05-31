Statement From Family Of Injured Child At Mall of America Regarding June 3rd Proceeding

Re:  Sentencing of Emmanuel Aranda

The family of the victim will not be in attendance on Monday, June 3 or providing commentary on the proceedings beyond statements that will be read on their behalf in court. Those statements will also be made available to media immediately following the proceeding.

