Statement From Family Of Injured Child At Mall of America Regarding June 3rd Proceeding
Tunheim
May 31, 2019, 17:13 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Re: Sentencing of Emmanuel Aranda
The family of the victim will not be in attendance on Monday, June 3 or providing commentary on the proceedings beyond statements that will be read on their behalf in court. Those statements will also be made available to media immediately following the proceeding.
Tunheim is representing the family.
