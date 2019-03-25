Statement from Foundation Consumer Healthcare, maker of St. Joseph® Low Dose Aspirin, on recent ACC/AHA guidelines for prevention of cardiovascular disease

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the maker of St. Joseph 81 mg low dose aspirin, a brand with a 125-year heritage as America's original aspirin, Foundation Consumer Healthcare (FCH) stands behind the available evidence supporting the use of an aspirin regimen for secondary prevention of a heart attack or stroke. Recent updates to the Guideline on the Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease from the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the American Heart Association (AHA) may have raised questions among some consumers as to the appropriate use of low dose aspirin for the prevention of cardiovascular events.

The updated guidelines continue to recommend daily, low dose aspirin to help prevent another cardiovascular event for adults who have previously suffered a heart attack, ischemic stroke, or other cardiovascular event. Additionally, the ACC and AHA state that there is still a role for aspirin in primary prevention for select individuals 40-70 years of age. Adults should always speak with their doctors before beginning, stopping or changing an existing aspirin regimen.

In line with our long-standing efforts to help adults maintain a healthy heart, FCH is committed to ensuring all consumers and doctors have clarity as to the meaning of this updated guidance. For more information about St. Joseph low dose aspirin, please visit www.stjosephaspirin.com.

About St. Joseph® Low Dose Aspirin

As America's original low dose aspirin, St. Joseph has been producing quality aspirin products for over 125 years. Founded in 1887 by Bavarian immigrant Leopold Gerstle, St. Joseph originated as a small drug store in Bluff City, Tennessee. Today, St. Joseph remains committed to helping others maintain a healthy heart with a full range of trusted, innovative and convenient low dose aspirin products. St. Joseph is part of the over-the-counter (OTC) portfolio of Foundation Consumer Healthcare. For additional information, visit www.stjosephaspirin.com.

About Foundation Consumer Healthcare

Formed in 2014, Foundation Consumer Healthcare (FCH) is dedicated to improving consumers' lives by developing and growing a portfolio of differentiated over-the-counter (OTC) products including Plan B One Step®, Theravent® Anti-Snore strips, Campho-Phenique® Healing Gel & Liquid, St. Joseph® 81 mg Aspirin, Bronkaid® Dual Action Asthma Caplets and Neo-Synephrine® Nasal Spray. The FCH management team is comprised of industry leaders with unparalleled experience in the development, marketing, and commercialization of prescription and non-prescription medicines. FCH is based in Pittsburgh, PA, with additional team members located throughout the country. For additional information, visit https://foundationch.com.

Contact:

RXMOSAIC

Sara Baker, 212-485-6836

sbaker@rxmosaic.com

SOURCE Foundation Consumer Healthcare

Related Links

https://foundationch.com

