Statement from Gatemore Capital Management LLP on Elementis plc

News provided by

Gatemore Capital Management LLP

Nov 18, 2024, 07:09 ET

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liad Meidar, Managing Partner, Gatemore Capital Management, said:

"Gatemore has consistently and publicly called on Elementis to take three critical steps to revert its prolonged underperformance and unlock intrinsic value: first, accelerate cost reductions; second, conduct a strategic review of the talc business; and third, replace the CEO.

We welcome the company's decision today of a CEO transition: this marks the implement the third step we called for, while the first two measures were announced in August.

While this progress is encouraging, we continue to await the outcome of the strategic review of the talc business. Additionally, we remain actively engaged with fellow shareholders to ensure the optimal composition of the board and to determine who is best suited to lead the process of selecting a new CEO to drive the company forward."

For media enquiries:
Greenbrook Advisory
Rob White, Teresa Berezowski
+44 (0)20 7952 2000
[email protected]

Media enquiries to: [email protected]

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Statement from Gatemore Capital Management LLP on Elementis plc

Liad Meidar, Managing Partner, Gatemore Capital Management, said: "Gatemore has consistently and publicly called on Elementis to take three critical...

Gatemore Capital Management presents Watches of Switzerland Group at 13D Monitor

Gatemore Capital Management ("Gatemore") is pleased to announce its participation in the Lightning Round of this year's 13D Monitor Active-Passive...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Shareholder Activism

Shareholder Activism

News Releases in Similar Topics