EUGENE, Ore., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The response from Goop Inc. to our complaint regarding trademark infringement of our 20-year Good Clean Love trademark is disappointing. Good Clean Love is committed to protecting the goodwill that it has developed as a trusted intimacy health and wellness brand for decades.

Good Clean Love is an emblem for products that our consumers care about and rely upon for their efficacy and quality. The brand represents our core values and provides customers with confidence that our formulations are not only efficacious through our Bio-Match design but also responsibly made from non-toxic ingredients. We have therefore sought to protect our brand and consumers from mistakenly believing that Good.Clean.Goop products are affiliated with Good Clean Love. Our products—and our name—are our own.

Good Clean Love is a pioneering brand in natural and organic vaginal health products, committed to providing innovative, science-backed, and clinically proven solutions that empower women's reproductive health, safely and effectively. Founded in Eugene, Oregon, the company has garnered acclaim for its patented Bio-Match® technology and unwavering dedication to integrity and consumer well-being. Learn more about Good Clean Love at www.goodcleanlove.com or follow on Instagram @goodcleanlove.

