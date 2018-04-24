Statement From John Thorne - General Counsel High Technology Inventors Alliance In Response To Supreme Court Decision Oil States Energy Services, LLC vs. Greene's Energy Group, LLC, et al.

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Court's decision confirms that Congress has the power to direct the Patent Office to correct its own errors.  The decision preserves an important tool for improving patent quality central to a patent system that is predictable for innovators."

The High Tech Inventors Alliance is comprised of eight technology companies: Adobe, Amazon, Cisco, Dell, Google, Intel, Oracle and Salesforce. These companies have over 447,000 employees in the United States, have invested $62.9 billion in research and development in the past year and hold a total of over 115,000 U.S. patents.

