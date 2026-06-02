STATEMENT FROM KEN PAXTON'S LEGAL COUNSEL REGARDING DIVORCE TRIAL SETTING

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McCathern Law

Jun 02, 2026, 18:45 ET

DALLAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McCathern Law - "The parties have jointly agreed that a trial setting is no longer necessary and the Court has removed the case from the trial docket. The parties have made substantial progress toward an amicable resolution of all issues and remain engaged in productive discussions. We are optimistic that a final agreement will be reached in the near future. 

Out of respect for the family and the ongoing process, no further comment will be made at this time."

Laura Roach and Jared Julian
Attorneys for Ken Paxton

Laura Roach is a Partner at McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans Law Firm.
Jared Julian is CEO and Managing Shareholder of Operations at JulianJohnson, P.C.

For media inquiries, please contact: Garrett McGrew, Vice President of Marketing, McCathern Law, at (214) 741-2662 or at [email protected].

SOURCE McCathern Law

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