STATEMENT FROM LA LUZ DEL MUNDO (THE LIGHT OF THE WORLD) ON DENIAL OF BAIL FOR SISTER EVA GARCÍA DE JOAQUÍN

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- La Luz del Mundo (The Light of the World) today issued the following statement in response to the court's decision to deny bail for Sister Eva García de Joaquín.

"Today's decision to deny bail for Sister Eva García de Joaquín is deeply disappointing," said a spokesperson for La Luz del Mundo (The Light of the World). "Sister Eva García de Joaquín is 80 years old and suffers from medical conditions that have required her to be moved to the jail infirmary because her body cannot endure placement in the general population. Although we are appreciative and thankful for the care that she has received, we are cognizant that the level of care and medical attention she requires cannot be met in a jail setting.

"She poses no threat and no danger. She is an elderly great-grandmother of faith with a long record of charitable service whose health continues to deteriorate behind bars.

"The prosecution's arguments in opposing bail are based on false accusations that supposedly occurred 55 years ago. The allegations that she is a danger to the community are baseless and they know it. This is judicial persecution imposed on an ill, elderly woman.

"Sister Eva is being targeted as part of a broader strategy and these religious prosecutions should be of grave concern to all faith communities.

"We are deeply troubled watching a beloved elderly member of our community suffer needlessly in a place never meant for someone of her age and condition. No family should have to witness this.

"We pray for Sister Eva's strength and healing. We pray for compassion. And we will continue to stand with her as she continues to fight for her freedom.

"This decision does not break us. It strengthens our resolve. We will continue to fight peacefully, respectfully, patiently — until justice is done."

SOURCE La Luz del Mundo