Statement from Live Nation and Roc Nation on the Passing of Jordan Feldstein

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Jordan Feldstein and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Jordan was a gifted manager whose artists benefited greatly from his guidance and talents.  He will be missed by his Live Nation and Roc Nation family.

