Statement from March of Dimes President and CEO Stacey D. Stewart Regarding Ongoing Family Separation and Inadequate Care of Pregnant Women in Immigration Custody

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "March of Dimes is extremely concerned about reports of the ongoing separation of families and the inadequate prenatal care provided to pregnant women in U.S. border detention facilities, which has resulted in increased rates of miscarriage, stillbirth and preterm babies.

"Removing babies from their parents' care is detrimental to their wellbeing and must be stopped now. We firmly believe that families must remain together. Further, pregnant women should not be detained nor should they and their families be held indefinitely – a policy this administration must immediately reverse. More troubling, the Department of Homeland Security's own investigations into detention facilities proves families are receiving substandard care, putting pregnant women and their babies at great risk. This level of negligence is unacceptable and cannot be ignored.

"March of Dimes supports non-restrictive detention options including the Family Case Management Program, which helps immigrants access medical and other services while complying with the government's immigration requirements. As the leader in ensuring the health of all moms and babies, we stand firm on keeping moms and babies healthy and safe – regardless of their citizenship status."

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we empower every mom and every family.

Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE March of Dimes

Related Links

http://www.marchofdimes.org

