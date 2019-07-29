Statement from Mylan's Board of Directors Regarding Retirement of CEO and Board Member Heather Bresch in Conjunction with the Combination of Mylan and Upjohn, a Division of Pfizer

HERTFORDSHIRE, England and PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mylan's Board of Directors today shared the following statement regarding Heather Bresch's retirement, which will be effective upon the closing of the combination of Mylan and Upjohn, a division of Pfizer. The transaction is anticipated to close in mid-2020, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals, and approval by Mylan shareholders.

Mylan's Board Chairman Robert J. Coury said: "On behalf of Mylan's Board of Directors, I extend my gratitude and respect for Heather Bresch's years of extraordinary and passionate leadership at Mylan, which helped to pave the way for today's historic announcement regarding the combination of Mylan and Upjohn. Heather began her career at Mylan in January of 1992 as a data entry clerk, and in January 2012, after 20 years and more than 15 different roles – including significant leadership positions as Chief Integration Officer, Chief Operating Officer and President – she was named the first female CEO of a Fortune 500 global pharmaceutical company. Upon becoming CEO, Heather established a blueprint for Mylan's future that helped to bring about unprecedented growth for the company and create a truly diversified global organization.

During her almost three-decade tenure at Mylan, Heather has been instrumental in transforming the company from a 300 employee, $100 million revenue, single-country operation into a global organization that, upon close of the Mylan and Upjohn transaction, will have more than 45,000 employees, nearly $20 billion in revenue and a reach across more than 165 countries, including a new leading position in China. On behalf of Mylan's Board, I extend tremendous thanks and credit to Heather Bresch for her many years of service to Mylan and for her authentic leadership style that helped to ensure Mylan's mission of access could live on for years to come. In business and in public policy, Heather has challenged the status quo at every turn and is leaving this company, the communities in which we operate, and our industry in a better place."

Mylan CEO and Board Director Heather Bresch said: "The opportunity to represent Mylan, and most especially our thousands of passionate and committed employees around the globe, has been one of the greatest joys and honors of my life. I am grateful to Mylan's chairman, Robert J. Coury, and to our entire Board for their strong support throughout my career and for their leadership of Mylan's differentiated strategy.

As I shared with the Mylan family today, upon my appointment to CEO in 2012, Mylan embarked on an initiative we called Healthcare 2020. It combined our efforts to blueprint the organization by enhancing global processes, infrastructure and diversification, with a future-focused strategy that ensured Mylan would explore opportunities to further differentiate itself for success in 2020 and beyond. Nearly eight years after becoming CEO, I'm proud to say that today's announcement regarding the combination of Mylan and Upjohn represents the culmination of the goals I set for myself and our Company when I challenged our amazing workforce to set new standards in healthcare. So, as the company sets out on this exciting new journey, I too will be opening a new chapter that will continue to be focused on serving people, patients and public health.

I look forward to continuing to work with the entire Mylan family over these next several months to bring this transaction to a successful close, and to the exciting future for all of us."

About Mylan

Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company committed to setting new standards in healthcare. Working together around the world to provide 7 billion people access to high quality medicine, we innovate to satisfy unmet needs; make reliability and service excellence a habit; do what's right, not what's easy; and impact the future through passionate global leadership. We offer a growing portfolio of more than 7,500 marketed products around the world, including antiretroviral therapies on which more than 40% of people being treated for HIV/AIDS globally depend. We market our products in more than 165 countries and territories. We are one of the world's largest producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Every member of our approximately 35,000-strong workforce is dedicated to creating better health for a better world, one person at a time. Learn more at Mylan.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at investor.Mylan.com.

