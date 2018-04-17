Statement from Natalye Paquin, Points of Light President and CEO, in Honor of Mrs. Barbara Bush

"We have been fortunate at Points of Light to call her a supporter, a partner and a friend. We were privileged to have Mrs. Bush inspire us at the nationally televised 2011 Points of Light Tribute event and during the 2012 National Conference on Volunteering in Service. In 2013, we joined together to celebrate the commitment of volunteers to improving literacy outcomes by presenting them with a Daily Point of Light Award in recognition of their efforts. And in 2015, we were proud to partner with the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation for Read Across the Globe in which more than 10,000 corporate and community volunteers, educators and youth came together to read to children in more than 26 countries, across 17 time zones at more than 500 venues.

"It is an honor to have known a woman so full of life and curiosity. We shared a passion for literacy, education, and service to others; it is humbling to know that we have traveled the same path of dedicating so much of our lives to the issues we care deeply about. We are grateful for her enduring legacy that will serve to inspire others for generations to come."

Points of Light – the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service – mobilizes millions of people to take action that is changing the world. Through affiliates in 250 cities and partnerships with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 20 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, go to www.pointsoflight.org.

