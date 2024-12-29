Statement from New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant Regarding the Passing of President Jimmy Carter
News provided byNew Birth Missionary Baptist Church
Dec 29, 2024, 21:17 ET
STONECREST, Ga., Dec. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- President Jimmy Carter leaves an amazing legacy of principled leadership, profound humility and dynamic service to humankind. A former state Senator, Governor of Georgia, as well as President of the United States, perhaps his greatest contributions came as a citizen and all he accomplished in his distinguished post-presidency.
A warrior for civil rights, fair elections and global peace, this life-long Sunday School teacher lived out his Christian faith daily, boldly and consistently.
We pause to celebrate the life and legacy of a good and faithful servant. New Birth is praying for the Carter family as they mourn the profound loss of this good man.
- Pastors Dr. Jamal Bryant and Dr. Karri Bryant
Contact: Erik Burton
770-294-8475
[email protected]
SOURCE New Birth Missionary Baptist Church
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article