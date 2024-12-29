Statement from New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant Regarding the Passing of President Jimmy Carter

News provided by

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

Dec 29, 2024, 21:17 ET

STONECREST, Ga., Dec. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- President Jimmy Carter leaves an amazing legacy of principled leadership, profound humility and dynamic service to humankind. A former state Senator, Governor of Georgia, as well as President of the United States, perhaps his greatest contributions came as a citizen and all he accomplished in his distinguished post-presidency.

A warrior for civil rights, fair elections and global peace, this life-long Sunday School teacher lived out his Christian faith daily, boldly and consistently.

We pause to celebrate the life and legacy of a good and faithful servant. New Birth is praying for the Carter family as they mourn the profound loss of this good man.

- Pastors Dr. Jamal Bryant and Dr. Karri Bryant

Contact: Erik Burton 
770-294-8475
[email protected]

SOURCE New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Award-Winning Gospel Artist Fred Hammond Joins Dr. Jamal Bryant to Usher in the New Year at New Birth on Dec. 31

Award-Winning Gospel Artist Fred Hammond Joins Dr. Jamal Bryant to Usher in the New Year at New Birth on Dec. 31

Ring in the New Year with faith, reflection, and celebration at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, which will host two transformative New Year's...
New Birth Announces 2024 Reinvigorate Women's Weekend Featuring Special Guests Actress Jasmine Guy, Award-Winning Gospel Singer Kierra Sheard Kelly, Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis and More

New Birth Announces 2024 Reinvigorate Women's Weekend Featuring Special Guests Actress Jasmine Guy, Award-Winning Gospel Singer Kierra Sheard Kelly, Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis and More

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church announces its annual Reinvigorate Women's Weekend, marked by a series of events headlined by dynamic speakers and ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Religion

Religion

News Releases in Similar Topics