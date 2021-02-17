Statement From New Journey PAC On The Passing of Rush Limbaugh

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Journey Political Action Committee Wednesday issued the following statement on the death of broadcaster Rush Limbaugh.

"Rush Limbaugh was uniquely American and embodied the very best of the American spirit. His caring, compassion, perseverance and wit sustained him throughout his career and life, and he shared these virtues with millions of listeners for the decades he was on the radio.

The passing of Rush is more than a personal loss to his family, friends and staff. It is a loss to the nation. His voice reverberated across the spectrum of American life. He cannot be replaced. He cannot be replicated. But his legacy will endure just as the ideals he embraced endure in the hearts of patriots everywhere."

