Statement From Peabody Confirming Commitment To Pending PRB/Colorado Joint Venture

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peabody (NYSE: BTU) today confirmed its commitment to the pending PRB/Colorado JV with Arch Coal, which continues to progress through the regulatory approval process. The company looks forward to continuing to take the steps needed to advance the highly accretive transaction in a timely and effective manner to add value to the enterprise.

Forward-Looking Statements

