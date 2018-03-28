Statement from Playboy Enterprises, Inc. regarding Facebook

While that has challenged our business objectives and the ability to reach our audience in an authentic way, the recent news about Facebook's alleged mismanagement of users' data has solidified our decision to suspend our activity on the platform at this time. There are more than 25 million fans who engage with Playboy via our various Facebook pages, and we do not want to be complicit in exposing them to the reported practices. That is why we have announced that we will be leaving Facebook's platform, deactivating the Playboy accounts that Playboy Enterprises manages directly.

Playboy has always stood for personal freedom and the celebration of sex. Today we take another step in that ongoing fight.

