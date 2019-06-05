Statement From RE/MAX Co-Founder Dave Liniger

DENVER, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Liniger, co-founder and chairman of the board of directors of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX), stated the following in conjunction with his recent stock purchase of 122,911 shares of RE/MAX Holdings over the past three days:

"I consider the RE/MAX stock at current levels to be undervalued. RE/MAX has made key acquisitions, produced outstanding margins and generated strong cash flow. No doubt the industry is changing, as it always has in my 50 years of experience, but the constant that I see through all of this time is consumer preference for quality brokers and agents. Consumers want the speed and convenience that technology has brought to real estate, but they also want the confidence and certainty delivered through personal, professional service. I believe that RE/MAX is uniquely positioned to continue to be the leader in the industry, which is what gives me great confidence that the company is well positioned for the future. That is why I have been buying shares in the open market and may continue to purchase additional shares."

