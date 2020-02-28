Statement from Roger Jenkins Regarding Verdict

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- I am very grateful that the Jury, who sat through five months of evidence and speeches, concluded, what I have known to be true all along, that I did nothing wrong twelve years ago in 2008. For the last eight years, since these investigations began, I have lived under a cloud over my private and business life.

After today' s verdict, I am looking forward to reconnecting with my family and friends, who have stood by me through this last decade, and to returning to my business life.

As I repeatedly said, through my lawyers, everything we did to save the bank's independence and to avoid burdening the public taxpayers, over the last ten years, was carefully reviewed by internal and external lawyers, the bank's compliance team, and with full disclosure to the Board of Directors.

I want to thank my trial team led by Mr. John Kelsey Fry QC and Mr. Jonathon Barnard QC, and the team from Herbert Smith led by Mr. Rod Fletcher, who sadly passed recently.

In addition, I'd like to thank my dear friend and counsel Mr. Brad Kaufman and his team at Greenberg Traurig. Brad has supported me from the first days of this ordeal in 2012.

I am conscious that the SFO plays an important role in the ethical functioning of our capital markets, however it is equally important that they are properly resourced to act fairly and expeditiously.

I, and the others wrongfully accused, have been unable to work meaningfully for the years and years during these investigations and through this trial.

This has taken an enormous toll on me both economically and personally, and I look forward now to rebuilding my life. That's all for now.

