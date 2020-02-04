Statement from Scientific Games

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games") confirms it has expanded its existing partnership with Flutter Entertainment to cover online and mobile sports betting and iGaming content offering with FanDuel in the United States. OpenBet has been at the core of Flutter's proprietary sports platform for over a decade in Europe and we look forward to expanding this partnership to the U.S. market.

