STATEMENT FROM SENATOR JON KYL:

PHOENIX, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

I was blessed to represent the people of Arizona in Congress and to have numerous other opportunities to contribute to the political and civic life of our nation and state.

However, the time has come for me to withdraw from public life. I have been diagnosed with a neurological disease manifesting as dementia.

I came to Arizona as an 18-year-old freshman enrolled in the University of Arizona. I fell in love with the state and with my wife Caryll, whom I met at the U of A. Caryll worked as a nurse to help put me through law school. We moved to Phoenix to practice law and raise a family.

My father served in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing a farming district in Iowa where I grew up. So, it was a double honor when the people of Arizona's Congressional District 4 elected me to represent them in the House. And then, subsequently, for the people of the whole state to entrust me to serve them and the country in the U.S. Senate.

In a letter to the American people in similar circumstances, Ronald Reagan wrote that he was headed into "the sunset of my life." Yet, he expressed confidence that, for America, there would "always be a bright dawn ahead." I share Reagan's confidence about the future, for the country and for our state.

My family and I now head down a path filled with moments of joy and increasing difficulties. I am grateful beyond expression for their love and support, in these coming days as in all the days of my life. Despite this diagnosis, I remain a very fortunate man.

I am also comforted by knowing that my Redeemer lives. We will not be walking this path alone.

Jon Kyl

There will be no additional comment from the family.

SOURCE Office of Jon Kyl