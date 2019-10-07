Statement from Smile Direct Club on Analyst Initiations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to today's analyst initiations, SmileDirectClub makes the following statement:

"Today's market reports reinforce the value of our business model, unit economics and mission to transform smiles through safe, affordable and consumer-first technology to an addressable market of approximately 500 million people worldwide. We remain focused on long term shareholder value - the next 12, 24, 36 months and beyond. Our entrance into the public market allows us to reinvest in innovation, process improvements, international growth and customer experience. Our commitment to our 5,500 team members, our customers and our mission is stronger than ever."

About SmileDirectClub, Inc.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) is the industry pioneer as the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for transforming smiles. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry. By democratizing access to safe, affordable and convenient teeth-straightening solutions, SmileDirectClub's mission is to unleash the power of people's smiles to empower them to positively impact their place in the world. SmileDirectClub was founded by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in partnership with Camelot Venture Group. Available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK, SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit SmileDirectClub.com.

