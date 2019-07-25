Statement from Susan Keating, CEO of WomenCorporateDirectors, on News That There Is Now a Woman on Every S&P 500 Company Board

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "The inexorable progress that we have been working toward has just reached a tipping point. With at least one woman board director on every S&P 500 company board of directors, it means that women's voices are now being heard where it matters. And this inclusiveness will change everything.

"At WomenCorporateDirectors, we have been working steadily for 18 years to change the face of corporate governance, as well as equip the world's women corporate directors with the best governance skills needed for board service. The latest event in our ongoing networking program for S&P 500 company women board directors, the WCD S&P 500 Director Summit, is scheduled for October 3rd in New York City.

"WCD's 2,400 members sit on more than 5,000 boards across the globe — helping to create new value, see new opportunities, create better environments for business inclusivity, and raise the bar of corporate excellence.

"Now, on to parity!"

—Susan C. Keating, CEO, WomenCorporateDirectors Foundation

For inquiries please contact Davia Temin or Suzanne Oaks Brownstein of Temin and Company at 212-588-8788 or news@teminandco.com.

About WomenCorporateDirectors Education and Development Foundation, Inc.

The WomenCorporateDirectors Education and Development Foundation, Inc. (WCD) is the only global membership organization and community of women corporate directors. A 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, the WCD Foundation has 80 chapters around the world. The aggregate market capitalization of public companies on whose boards WCD Foundation members serve is over $8 trillion. In addition, WCD Foundation members serve on numerous boards of large private and family-run companies globally. For more information visit www.womencorporatedirectors.org or follow us on Twitter @WomenCorpDirs, #WCDboards.

Thought Leadership

WomenCorporateDirectors released the 2019 WCD Thought Leadership Commission Report – "Diversity in the Boardroom: Reaching Forward, Pushing Back" – at its recent Global Institute in Silicon Valley. The report provides recommendations for further increasing diversity at the board level and how this effort can drive change deeper in the organization.

SOURCE WomenCorporateDirectors Education and Development Foundation, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.womencorporatedirectors.org

