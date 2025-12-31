Statement from the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate on the Passing of Tatiana Schlossberg

BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tatiana Schlossberg — a gifted journalist, an environmental caretaker, and most importantly, a mother, a wife, a daughter, and a sister. She will be remembered for all of those callings, and also for the courage, strength, and grace with which she faced her illness.

Her death is another tragedy in a family too familiar with them. But it was her life — her vibrancy, her engagement with important issues, her passion to make a difference, her love of her family — that most truly echoes the Kennedy legacy, and that will continue to inspire all who knew and loved her.

-Bruce A. Percelay

Chairman of the Board

Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate

