Statement from the Family of Fuzzy Zoeller

"Fuzzy was larger than life in every sense of the word. His quick wit, infectious smile, and easygoing nature made him a fan favorite throughout his years on the PGA Tour. He was one of the rare athletes known simply by one name, 'Fuzzy,' and he carried that distinction with humility, humor, and grace.

"His professional accomplishments speak for themselves: a Masters champion, a U.S. Open champion, and a competitor who left an indelible mark on the game of golf. Yet Fuzzy's impact extended far beyond the fairways. He was an eternal giver, always dedicated to his family, his community, and the sport he loved. For 16 years, he hosted The Wolf Challenge, a golf tournament he created which attracted celebrities from around the world to raise money for children's charities. He never sought credit. He simply wanted good things to happen for others.

"Fuzzy cherished his wife, Diane, and adored his children and grandchildren. His love for them was the foundation of everything he did.

"He was also an avid outdoorsman, a hunter, fisherman, and true conservationist, who found joy in nature and worked to preserve it. In his hometown, he built and owned, Covered Bridge, a public golf course, so that everyone could experience a private club, even if they weren't members. Staying in Southern Indiana mattered most to him because it allowed him to live surrounded by the people and places he loved most.

"While Fuzzy valued his privacy, no one was more accessible on the golf course. He delighted in letting a child walk beside him during a tournament or signing autographs for fans. He cared deeply about the golfing community, and we thank that community for embracing him so fully over the years.

"We will remember Fuzzy not only as a champion, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was an everyday guy, approachable, generous, and kind. His legacy will endure in the game he loved, the businesses he built, the community he uplifted, and the countless lives he touched.

We thank the many fans and friends who have already shared their love and memories. We will always love him and never forget him."

—The Zoeller Family

Brief Biography of Fuzzy Zoeller

Frank Urban "Fuzzy" Zoeller Jr. was born on November 11, 1951, in New Albany, Indiana, and went on to become one of golf's most recognizable personalities. He turned professional in 1973 after playing collegiate golf at the University of Houston.

Zoeller's career highlights include:

1979 Masters Champion, one of only three golfers ever to win the Masters in their first appearance.

one of only three golfers ever to win the Masters in their first appearance. 1984 U.S. Open Champion, defeating Greg Norman in an 18–hole playoff at Winged Foot.

defeating Greg Norman in an 18–hole playoff at Winged Foot. 10 PGA Tour victories and 2 PGA Tour Champions titles , including a Senior PGA Championship.

and , including a Senior PGA Championship. Recipient of many awards, including the 1985 Bob Jones Award , the USGA's highest honor for sportsmanship.

, the USGA's highest honor for sportsmanship. Three-time U.S. Ryder Cup team member

Designer of numerous golf courses, including his latest, the much-acclaimed Pfau Course at Indiana University

Known for his humor and approachable style, Zoeller often whistled between shots and played at a brisk pace, endearing himself to fans and fellow competitors alike.

Beyond golf, Fuzzy built a successful business career, including ventures in the spirits industry, and remained deeply connected to his Indiana roots. He was a proud family man, a community supporter, and a mentor to many.

Media contact: Brad Rateike

