Statement from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety on the Governors Highway Safety Association report, Spotlight on Highway Safety: Pedestrian Traffic Fatalities by State

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The report from GHSA is further evidence of the urgent need to assess how we can better protect pedestrians now and what strategies we should implement in the future. The problems contributing to the rising number of deaths are well known. As the report points out, major roads often lack convenient and safe crossings, fast-moving vehicles make for more frequent and deadlier crashes, and dimly lit roads compound the dangers at night.