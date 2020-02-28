Statement from the organizers of the 2020 New York International Auto Show

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, organizers of the New York International Auto Show, extends its deepest regrets to the organizers of the Geneva International Motor Show after hearing today's news that their 2020 event has been canceled due to spread of the coronavirus in Europe. As a small family of global auto shows, our thoughts remain with the Swiss organizers. We are equally compassionate for the world's automakers who have been impacted by this unforeseen set of circumstances.

With just under six weeks to go before the 2020 New York International Auto Show's press preview days, we are moving forward with plans to open the Show as scheduled. We are in communication with state and local officials and the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, and, at this point, there are no plans to cancel any shows at the facility. The Javits Center is taking precautionary measures inside the venue to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, and the New York Auto Show will follow its lead to protect exhibitors and attendees.

SOURCE New York International Auto Show