STATEMENT FROM THE STRONACH GROUP REGARDING STRONACH v. STRONACH CIVIL LITIGATION

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stronach Group is pleased to announce that the litigation between Andrew Stronach and Selena Stronach and Belinda Stronach, Frank Walker, Nicole Walker, Alon Ossip, the Estate of Elfriede Stronach and Stronach Consulting Corporation has been settled by the parties.

Belinda Stronach will continue as the Chairman, CEO and President of The Stronach Group, leading the company's world-class Thoroughbred racing, gaming, content, media, entertainment, real estate and related assets. This includes all businesses under The Stronach Group's consumer-facing brand, 1/ST.

Belinda Stronach said: "I am very pleased that the litigation with my brother and niece has been resolved. We look forward to moving ahead with exciting plans for our business and moving forward as a family."

The terms of settlement are confidential, and the parties will not be providing any additional comments.

