Statement from VCHR: State of Virginia fines Energix Renewables $158,000 for environmental violations--further damaging Energix's reputation in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has fined Energix $158,000 in an Order by Consent (Order) issued May 20, 2024 for seven sites. Citing Energix violations of some 75 legal requirements of the State Water Control Law, permits, and regulations, this Order represents the fourth such enforcement action issued over three consecutive years and brings total fines to the company to almost $350,000.

The Order requires that Energix hire a dedicated Environmental Compliance Officer and that it remediate outstanding issues within 7-30 days for all seven sites.

Citing current, continuing, and past violations of Energix, six Virginia communities have successfully petitioned municipal authorities to deny permits to Energix. They are Amherst, Caroline, Dinwiddie, Franklin, New Kent, and Pulaski.

Energix has a long-term strategic partnership with First Solar Inc., a solar panel manufacturer that exclusively makes panels with Cadmium Telluride (CdTe), which is listed in the Toxic Substances Control Act's Inventory of the Environmental Protection Agency. According to local press, community concerns over First Solar's use of CdTe panel technology combined with citizen perceptions of Energix as a continuing environmental offender has already damaged the reputation of both Energix and First Solar.

Read VCHR's statement for an in-depth description of DEQ's May 20, 2024 Order.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Virginia Coalition for Human Rights