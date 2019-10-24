Statement from Visual Search Company Slyce on Order in Slyce Acquisition Inc. v. Syte - Visual Conception LTD., and Kohl's Corporation in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response the favorable ruling denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss in Slyce Acquisition Inc. v. Syte - Visual Conception LTD., and Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Slyce issues the following statement:

"We are pleased with the Court's decision to deny Defendants' Motion to Dismiss in Slyce's patent infringement litigation against Tel Aviv-based Syte and U.S. retailer Kohl's. As stated in the Order, the Court agrees with our arguments and finds that the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas is the appropriate venue for both Kohl's and Syte."

Syte had moved the Court to dismiss the action on a number of grounds, including lack of personal jurisdiction, improper venue, and unpatentable subject matter. The Court was unpersuaded by Syte's arguments and denied the motion, allowing the case to proceed on the merits in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division.

"Slyce is a leader in visual search and we have spent years crafting image recognition technology that solves real-world problems for some of the world's largest retailers. Syte and Kohl's are infringing on Slyce's patents and we will continue to pursue all legal avenues to protect our intellectual property."

CONTACT

Rob Haralson for Slyce

(202) 674-6679, rhh@anzupartners.com

SOURCE Slyce