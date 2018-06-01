Statement from Wilf Attorney on Appellate Court Decision

In an unpublished decision, three judges of the Appellate Division have rejected many of the trial judge's incorrect factual findings and legal rulings against the Wilfs. The intermediate appellate court reduced the Wilfs' financial obligation in this case by more than 70%. The appellate judges also ruled that the trial judge committed error when she ordered the release of the Wilfs' net worth statements.

Furthermore, we continue to believe that the appellate court did not go far enough in its review of the court's conflict of interest and we intend to take this matter to the New Jersey Supreme Court.

