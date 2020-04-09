STATEMENT: Listos California on New Advertising Campaign with Trusted Partner Univision

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Listos California and Univision issued the following statements today upon releasing a series of ads across Univision platforms urging California's vast Spanish-speaking community to #StayHomeSaveLives.

The advertisements started Wednesday April 8, 2020 and will run for two weeks throughout Univision's statewide broadcast and digital properties. The campaign will encourage people to visit ListosCalifornia.org and the state's COVID19.ca.gov website for up-to-date information, and to use their time at home to actively give thought and take steps to prepare for other possible disasters like wildfire.

Listos California Co-Chairs Karen Baker and Justin Knighten :

"It is critical that every Californian hear the message that we all need to stay home to save lives, and these ads will help promote that message. Our collaboration with Univision builds on Listos California's mission to effectively reach all Californians, especially those who may be vulnerable or have language barriers, on the current COVID-19 crisis, and to encourage them to use their time at home to prepare for other emergencies like wildfire, earthquake and flood. We are in this together, and will get through this by reaching our communities with the information they need to stay safe and prepared."

President and General Manager, Univision Los Angeles Luis Patiño :

"Univision's mission to inform and empower Hispanic America is even more crucial during times of crisis. Our company was proud to partner with Listos California from the inception of this campaign, from concept development to strategic ad placement. This ensures that Latinos across the state have easily accessible in-culture, in-language information they need to make the best decisions for themselves and their families during these uncertain times."

Listos California urges the public to Stay Home. Save Lives. and seek the latest information on COVID-19 from the California Department of Public Health. For up-to-date official information about Coronavirus, visit COVID19.ca.gov. For more information on other emergency preparedness steps, visit ListosCalifornia.org.

