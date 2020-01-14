Statement of Cathy Bennett, NJHA President and CEO, on Gov. Murphy's State of the State Address and Healthcare Transparency Plan

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement made today by Cathy Bennett NJHA President and CEO:

"New Jersey hospitals and health systems have made meaningful strides in recent years to provide greater price transparency to consumers, but we know there's more work to be done to make this information truly useful for patients. We are very interested to learn more about the Governor's proposal and be part of a constructive dialogue. Transparency is a key part of affordability, and that is a conversation that also must include insurance companies, pharma, tech companies, employers, community groups and others. We all share a role and responsibility in ensuring that New Jersey residents receive care that is high in quality, accessible when and where it's needed and is affordable to all. That's long been the goal for our healthcare provider community, and it demands a thoughtful, comprehensive conversation for the sake of our residents and our communities.

"We also appreciate the Governor's recognition that innovation, research and improved access to behavioral healthcare is part of that high-quality care that New Jersey residents demand and deserve."

SOURCE New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA)