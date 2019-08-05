Statement of Cathy Bennett, NJHA President and CEO, on New Jersey's Hospital-Based Gun Violence Prevention Bills

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement made today by Cathy Bennett NJHA President and CEO:

"It is time we act to protect New Jerseyans from gun violence in the same way we do from chronic diseases like hypertension or diabetes. The data leaves no doubt that firearm deaths are increasing in our country, including this past weekend's horrific mass killings in Texas and Ohio. NJHA applauds the Murphy Administration and our legislators, along with the leaders of New Jersey's hospital community, for taking a proactive stand to change the trajectory of gun violence in our state. It is time to treat gun violence as the public health crisis it is, using public health's history and experience to drive interventions that will keep New Jersey's residents and communities safer. Too often, our trauma centers and emergency departments treat victims of violence in their time of greatest need and yet, discharge them to their homes and communities without the resources and information they need to empower them against violence and to protect themselves. This program provides that important touch-point at a pivotal time in a victim's life, helping them access the support they need to prevent a future incident."

SOURCE New Jersey Hospital Association