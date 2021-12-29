Statement of Cathy Bennett, President and CEO, New Jersey Hospital Association

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "With COVID hospitalizations increasing 47 percent in just one week, hospitals in all regions of New Jersey have entered 'level red' in their visitation precautions. Level red generally restricts visitors, except under certain circumstances. That's a necessary precaution as the daily increase in COVID-19 cases reaches a new high in New Jersey. We are sympathetic to patients and their loved ones that want to visit in the hospital. We know that support is very important. These guidelines aim to balance that with our overarching priority – and that is to protect our patients, visitors and healthcare workers from COVID transmission. Additional information, including details of hospitals' visitation precautions, are available at https://www.njha.com/coronavirus/hospital-visitation-codes/ or on hospitals' websites."

"We also have an important ask for the people of New Jersey: Help our healthcare teams so that they can help you. Get vaccinated or boosted, and please continue to follow transmission precautions like face masking and hand washing."

