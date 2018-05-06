Statement of Jane L. Delgado, PhD, MS on Launch of the NIH All of Us Research Program

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- "The key to unlocking the next great breakthroughs in science and medicine is understanding the diversity of our individual health experiences. Today, our nation takes a significant step forward in realizing the promise of precision medicine with the launch of the NIH All of Us Research Program. The National Alliance for Hispanic Health is proud to be a part of this ambitious effort to realize a future when disease treatment and prevention will be tailored to the individual. With our partners across the country, the Alliance is fully committed to encouraging one million or more people to stand with us on this landmark in history and forge a healthier future for all of us. Join with us at joinallofus.org/juntos , " encouraged Dr. Jane L. Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health.