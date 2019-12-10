Statement of Juanita D. Duggan, President and CEO, NFIB

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juanita D. Duggan, President and CEO, NFIB, today released the following statement:

I am honored to have served as President and CEO of NFIB – particularly as its first woman CEO – a post I have held since 2016. I have the utmost respect for NFIB's almost 300,000 members, Board of Directors, and mission. After almost four years, I will depart and start a new chapter of my career.

Much was accomplished in the four years since I joined NFIB – the largest tax cut in history and significant regulatory relief for small business, an award-winning rebrand, doubling the NFIB political programs, and a pivotal role in two Supreme Court nominations. These achievements contributed to a surge in optimism among America's small business owners. I am very proud of this record and the NFIB team. I am also a personal member of NFIB and intend to remain so.

After reaching several personal and professional milestones, I have found myself feeling it is time for a fresh challenge. So this announcement marks not a retirement but a new and exciting beginning. At the end of February 2020, I will launch a new firm – Clarifyd -- as well as consider other opportunities.

Drawing upon my 39-year career in policy, politics, and advocacy involving some of the most complex issues of our time, Clarifyd will help high-level clients clarify, confront, and solve their highest-stakes problems. The firm will assist clients to meet with clarity and success a world that is getting more, not less, complicated every minute of every day.

